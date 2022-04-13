NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $360.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average is $261.12. The stock has a market cap of $539.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

