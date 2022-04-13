NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,770.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NVR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,117.40.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,352.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,827.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,141.76. NVR has a 1-year low of $4,250.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.