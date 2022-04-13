O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

LECO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,697. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

