O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $191.51. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

