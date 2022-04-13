O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,577. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.73. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

