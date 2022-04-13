O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.42. 1,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,174. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $225.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.62.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

