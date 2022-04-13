O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,036,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.13. 44,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.