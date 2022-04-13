O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.01. 2,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,539. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.37 and a 200 day moving average of $410.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

