O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,810 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Elastic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,794,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,683. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.