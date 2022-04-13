O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.11. 29,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

