O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

