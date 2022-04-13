O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.46. 12,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.84. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $247.15. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

