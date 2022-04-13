O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,905 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in JD.com by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 254,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,890,174. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

