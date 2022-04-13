O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $416.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,445. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

