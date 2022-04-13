O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.53.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $15.00 on Wednesday, hitting $626.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $635.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

