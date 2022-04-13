O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OIIM shares. TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

