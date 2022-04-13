Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.46

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

