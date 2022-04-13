Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

