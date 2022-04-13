OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,130.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00009257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $80,130.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00103759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

