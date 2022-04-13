Offshift Tops One Day Trading Volume of $740,932.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $740,932.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $3.33 or 0.00008074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.86 or 0.99539389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

