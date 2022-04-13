Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

