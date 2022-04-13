Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Up 2.2%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.83 and last traded at C$51.83. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

