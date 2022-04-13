OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $634.97 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $634.97 million and approximately $116.36 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00011132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00232885 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.