Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 122,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 551,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.