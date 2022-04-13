OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFT. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OCFT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 18,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,666. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $553.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

