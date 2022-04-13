Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.85. Opera shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.
