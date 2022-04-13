Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.85. Opera shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

