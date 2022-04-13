Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 107,810 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMEO stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

