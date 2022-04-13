Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

