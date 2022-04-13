Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 63,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

