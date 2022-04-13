Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 251,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNS opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

