Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 77,326 shares valued at $2,443,954. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

