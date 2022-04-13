Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AFG opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.20. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

