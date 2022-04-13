Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

