Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,153 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Natera by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

