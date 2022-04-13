Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 242,498 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,029,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,072,000 after buying an additional 203,960 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

