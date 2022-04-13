Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.70 and a 200 day moving average of $281.54. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

