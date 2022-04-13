Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

