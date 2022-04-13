Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,834 shares of company stock worth $8,388,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $284.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.