Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

