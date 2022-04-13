Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,105 ($14.40) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

