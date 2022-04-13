Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

