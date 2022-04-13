Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $168.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

