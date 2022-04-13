Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 503,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

