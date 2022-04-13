Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Up 10,686.7% in March

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 10,686.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Optec International stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Optec International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Optec International Company Profile (Get Rating)
