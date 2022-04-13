Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ:OPT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.23.
Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
