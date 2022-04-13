Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

