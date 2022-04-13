Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.69

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 4673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.