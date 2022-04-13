Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.69

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 4673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03.
In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
