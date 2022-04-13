Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.09. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41.
About Oragenics
