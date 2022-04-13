Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.09. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus.

