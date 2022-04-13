Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,894 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

