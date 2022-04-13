Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,921 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.