Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Universal Display by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal Display by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Universal Display by 229.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,565.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

OLED opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

